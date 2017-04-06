Why Jason Aldean is admiring his own chest hair

Madame Tussauds/Quinn Kaemmer/Reed PR

When you’re a two-time Entertainer of the Year, there’s likely just not enough of you to go around. So for Academy of Country Music honoree Jason Aldean, maybe it helps to have a double.

The “Any Ol’ Barstool” hitmaker unveiled his wax likeness this weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, just as ACM mania overtook the town. The figure will eventually reside at the new Madame Tussauds in Nashville, which opens later this month.

“It blows my mind how realistic it is,” he laughs. “They got the chest hair and everything.”

Jason not only sat for the experts at Madame Tussauds to take the 300 measurements they need to create the masterpiece, but those are also the superstar’s clothes the mannequin is wearing, too.

Aldean #2 will be part of the Nashville Madame Tussauds finale that features a Grand-Ole-Opry-themed stage. Madame Tussauds opens in Music City on April 14.

