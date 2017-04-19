Why Kelsea Ballerini felt like a fairy during her latest performance of “Peter Pan”

ABC/Image Group LA

Two of Kelsea Ballerini’s great passions came together Tuesday night in Music City, as the “Love Me Like You Mean It” hitmaker headlined the 2017 Symphony Fashion Show in downtown Nashville.

“I feel like just like music, fashion is another form of art and a way of expressing yourself,” she told The Tennessean. “It’s really cool when you’re able to combine different kinds of art to celebrate each other.”

“Playing guitar in this dress is a sin,” she said later as she took the stage at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, wearing an elaborate iridescent blue dress from Zac Posen’s fall 2017 collection. “It’s worth more than my car,” she joked.

Kelsea started her set with “Yeah Boy,” which is currently just steps away from #1, before seguing into her take on Eddie Arnold’s classic, “Make the World Go Away.” She closed with the song that’s quickly becoming her signature, the chart-topping “Peter Pan,” aided by members of the Nashville Symphony.

“Never have I felt a dress matched a song as much as this one,” she added. “Zac Posen, thank you so much for making me feel like a fairy.”

Kelsea also posted a video on her Instagram of her taking a twirl in another Posen creation. “playing dress up for tonight’s Symphony Fashion Show with @zacposen,” she wrote.

The annual event is a fundraiser for both music education and the Nashville Symphony.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...