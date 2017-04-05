Why Michael Ray can “Think a Little Less” about being a one-hit wonder

ABC/Image Group LA

Michael Ray first hit #1 in August of 2015 with “Kiss You in the Morning,” and just a couple weeks ago, he visited the top of the country chart again with “Think a Little Less.” He admits that song will always stand out for him…since it ensured that he wouldn’t be a one-hit wonder.

“I still have not wrapped my head fully around the fact that we have two [#1’s] right now…” Michael says. “For awhile, I was worried that like, ten to 15 years from now, people would go, ‘Michael Ray, yeah remember he had that one song, back in the day?’” he laughs. “So they changed it for us, so that’s good.”

The Eustis, Florida native grew up playing in his family band, and to celebrate his number-ones, he’s always planned to go back home to celebrate — but ironically, he hasn’t had to.

“It just so happens both #1’s have hit #1 while we’ve been in my hometown… so it’s made it very convenient for me. But if it did not, I would still probably head home and celebrate with dad and them,” he says.

Michael is recording the follow-up to his self-titled debut album right now, and expects we’lll get to hear its lead single within the next month.

