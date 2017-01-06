Why Rascal Flatts’ New Single Has an “Angel Watching Over It”

ABC/Mark Levine

Rascal Flatts is starting the new year with a new single.

The guys themselves — Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney — produced “Yours If You Want It,” the lead release from their upcoming tenth studio album.

“We all felt like ‘Yours If You Want It’ was the perfect way to introduce our fans and radio to the new music we’ve been making,” Jay says. “We’ve been working really hard and we’re very proud of this track and what’s more, the late Andrew Dorff is a writer on it, and we are so honored to be a small part of making sure his legacy lives on. We have a special angel watching over it, for sure.”

Songwriter Dorff passed away unexpectedly last month at the age of 40. He’d had a hit with Kenny Chesney’s “Save It For a Rainy Day,” and also had a hand in writing William Michael Morgan’s current single, “Missing.”

So far, there’s no word on when we can expect the new Rascal Flatts album, which follows their Christmas release, The Greatest Gift of All.

