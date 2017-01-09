Why the “2017 Grammy Nominees” Album Is More Than a Little Bit Country

Atlantic Records

The 2017 Grammy Nominees album will be out later this month, and country makes a strong showing this year, with 8 of the project’s 21 tracks coming from the country field.

The disc features five country number ones: Kelsea Ballerini’s “Peter Pan,” Carrie Underwood’s “Church Bells,” Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man,” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” as well as this week’s current country #1 hit: Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The annual compilation also showcases the breakthrough hit that put Maren Morris on the map, “My Church.” The Texas native is the most-nominated country act at this year’s Grammys, which will be handed out February 12 in Los Angeles.

Miranda Lambert’s “Vice,” Sturgill Simpson’s “Brace for Impact (Live a Little),” and Brandy Clark’s latest single, “Love Can Go to Hell,” round out country’s contributions.

The 2017 Grammy Nominees collection comes out January 20 in stores and online. If you pre-order the project, you’ll have a chance to win a trip for two to this year’s show.

Here’s the complete track listing:

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyonce featuring Jack White

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia featuring Sean Paul

“Hotline Bling” — Drake

“Hello” — Adele

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“Peter Pan” — Kelsea Ballerini

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Brace for Impact (Live a Little)” — Sturgill Simpson

“Am I Wrong” — Anderson .Paak featuring ScHoolBoy Q

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Piece by Piece (Idol Version)” — Kelly Clarkson

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Love Can Go to Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“Humble and Kind” — Tim McGraw

