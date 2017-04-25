Why Tim & Faith are “Madea’s” favorite country stars

ABC/Image Group LA

It looks like the man behind Madea is a big fan of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“I saw one of the best concerts I’ve seen in years! Tim & Faith #Soul2Soul tour,” entertainment mogul Tyler Perry tweeted, after taking in this weekend’s Atlanta-area show.

“Trying to find another city to go again,” he added, along with a photo of both Tim and Faith onstage. “I love these two!”

“Great to see ya man,” Tim answered. “Come on out whenever you want!”

In addition to starring in the hit Madea movie franchise, Perry also writes, produces and directs multiple series for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel, including The Haves and the Have Nots and Love Thy Neighbor.

Tyler’s next chances to see Tim and Faith are this week in St. Louis, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

