William Michael Morgan Proposes to Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne

It looks like there’s a new country “power couple” in the works.
Over the holiday weekend, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne confirmed she’s engaged to William Michael Morgan, tweeting “It’s you and me… Forever 🙂 @WMMorgan,” along with a photo of the pair’s hands that shows off her engagement ring.
Back in October, William Michael scored his first number one with his debut single, “I Met a Girl.” Right now, Runaway June is enjoying their very first top-40 hit with “Lipstick” as well.
Jennifer also happens to be the granddaughter of Hollywood icon John Wayne.
