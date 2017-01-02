William Michael Morgan Proposes to Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne

ABC/Image Group LA

It looks like there’s a new country “power couple” in the works.

Over the holiday weekend, Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne confirmed she’s engaged to William Michael Morgan, tweeting “It’s you and me… Forever 🙂 @WMMorgan,” along with a photo of the pair’s hands that shows off her engagement ring.

Back in October, William Michael scored his first number one with his debut single, “I Met a Girl.” Right now, Runaway June is enjoying their very first top-40 hit with “Lipstick” as well.

Jennifer also happens to be the granddaughter of Hollywood icon John Wayne.

