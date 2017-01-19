With a New Album and New Tour in the Works, Chris Janson Heads for NYC to Do “Today”

ABC/Image Group LA

Chris Janson won’t reveal his tour plans for 2017 until later this month, but until then, there’s one place you’ll definitely be able to catch him.

The “Holdin’ Her” hitmaker will perform his latest top-25 country hit Monday on the Today show. You can check out NBC’s morning talkfest starting at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Chris is also busy in the studio working on his follow-up to his debut album, Buy Me a Boat, which boasts the #1 single of the same name.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...