“Yeah Boy!”: Kelsea Ballerini joins Thomas Rhett to host ABC’s CMA Music Festival TV special

Move over Brett Eldredge, here comes Kelsea Ballerini!

Kelsea will co-host ABC’s annual CMA Music Festival TV special with her current tourmate, Thomas Rhett. The “Yeah Boy” hitmaker takes over for Brett as TR’s co-host: he was on tour with TR before the 2016 show.

“I’ve grown up going to CMA Fest as a fan…” Kelsea recalls, “and now being able to host… is going to be another crazy thing of the bucket list. I can’t wait to test out my hosting skills and perform again this year!”

Similarly, CMA Music Festival has always been a part of Thomas Rhett’s life, since his dad, hit songwriter and 90’s hitmaker Rhett Akins, is also in the business.

“Ever since I was there as a fan sitting in the nosebleeds, to hosting this year with Kelsea, it’s always been one of the biggest weeks in country music that is all about the fans,” TR says. “I’m pumped!”

The special will be recorded June 8-11 during the nightly concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The three-hour primetime event will air later in the summer on ABC.

