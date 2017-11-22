“You Look Good” after turkey and Black Friday: Lady A cues up a Thanksgiving weekend concert special

AUDIENCE Network

Once the turkey is eaten and your Black Friday shopping is done, you can settle in to spend your Friday night with Lady Antebellum.

The Lady Antebellum: You Look Good World Tour concert special premieres this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on AUDIENCE Network. The two-hour event captures the final North American performance on Lady A’s world tour, recorded this past September in Music City.

“Being on stage and feeling that high from your fans at a show is one of our favorite parts of what we do,” Hillary Scott says. “Their energy is crazy, so capturing it for something like this is always really fun to share. And we shot it in our hometown of Nashville, which makes it extra sweet!”

You can preview Lady A doing their latest single, “Heart Break,” at the Bridgestone Arena on YouTube now.

On Monday, watch for the trio’s third appearance on CMA Country Christmas. Hillary, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will sing “Silver Bells” and “This Christmas” on the annual holiday special, which airs 8 p.m. ET Monday on ABC.

