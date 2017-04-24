You want it, you got it: George Strait cues up 60 #1’s for his return to Vegas

ABC/Image Group LA

George Strait’s experiment of playing sixty #1 hits over two nights went so well that he plans to do it again.

King George first tried out the new strategy earlier this month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Now he plans to do it again when he next plays Sin City on July 28 and 29.

“Back when we announced 2 Nights of Number 1’s, I said if the fans wanted to hear more, we would look at it,” the Country Music Hall of Famer says. “Well, we heard them loud and clear. This is something they want more of, so that’s what they will get.”

Tickets for the July dates are on sale now at StraitToVegas.com. Cam is set to open the shows.

