You’re a Good Man, Zac Brown: CRS Picks Its 2017 Humanitarian

ABC/Image Group LA

Zac Brown will be honored with the 2017 Humanitarian Award at Country Radio Seminar next month in Nashville, and the “Homegrown” hitmaker’s passion project, Camp Southern Ground, is a big reason why.

The all-inclusive state-of-the-art facility in Georgia integrates children with neuro-developmental disorders with other camp-goers. Through the years, Zac has also donated his time to other charitable causes, such as MusiCares and the USO.

The Humanitarian accolade will be handed out February 22, immediately after the opening ceremonies of the radio convention at the Omni Nashville. Since its creation in 1990, CRS has bestowed the Humanitarian Award on the likes of Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

