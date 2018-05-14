You’re Gonna Love Me: Meet Chris Young’s canine, Porter the dog

RCA Nashville

You can add a new pup to the list of country’s most famous canines: Porter the dog, who belongs to “Hangin’ On” hitmaker Chris Young.

Just like Brett Eldredge‘s pooch, Edgar, Porter has his own Instagram account. As of Thursday morning, Porterthedog has more than 48,000 followers.

The nearly five-month-old German shepherd was a Christmas present from Chris’s sister, Dorothy. Chris has a friend with a dog named Dolly Parton, so naturally, Chris’s youngster is named after the superstar’s longtime duet partner, Porter Wagoner.

Right now, Porter the dog is splitting his time between Chris, training camp, and Dorothy’s house, when Chris is on the road. But Chris expects it won’t be long before Porter becomes a road dog.

“I may try to take him this summer,” he tells People, “if it’s short trips to just get him adjusted to the road. Really and truly, until dogs are about a year old, you’re just having to check them to make sure they understand boundaries and understand what’s going on.”

Even though Porter’s staying several different places these days, Chris says there’s no doubt he knows who his master is.

“He definitely knows who feeds him, first of all,” Chris laughs, “but he definitely knows that I’m his person … He’s very attached, so I can be in a room full of people and most of the time he’ll be sitting with me.”

In the future, Chris hints that playdates with Cassadee Pope‘s French bulldog Cuppy and Edgar Eldredge may be in the cards, too.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...