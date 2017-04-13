You’re the Inspiration: Dylan Scott’s wife is the woman behind his first big hit

Curb Records

Newcomer Dylan Scott is enjoying the biggest hit of his career so far right now as “My Girl” breaks into the top-20 this week.

The track from the Louisiana native’s self-titled debut album owes its inspiration to his wife Blair, and dates back to the moment the two started dating nearly a decade ago in high school.

Dylan’s currently in the middle of his headlining My Town tour, which will include a stop at Indio, California’s Stagecoach Festival later this month. He’s also set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” May 1 as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants at home in L.A.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...