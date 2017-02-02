Zac Brown Band Says “Welcome Home” with “My Old Man”

Elektra/Warner Nashville

There’s new music on the way this week from Zac Brown Band. The group will release their new single, “My Old Man,” Friday morning, ahead of the May 12 debut of their new album, Welcome Home.

Teased as a throwback to the band’s beginnings, Welcome Home will be on the Elektra label, after a one-album deal with Big Machine’s Dot Records. Earlier this week, ZBB unveiled the cover of the project, which, in keeping with the back-to-basics theme, is simply brown-toned type spelling out the name of the album and the band.

As we wait for the single’s release, you can check out a behind-the-scenes sneak at the record the band recently shared on social media.

New album WELCOME HOME out 5.12.17. pic.twitter.com/FuMZbgWktV — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) January 31, 2017

