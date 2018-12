Glenwood Springs—A sculpture will soon occupy the landing site of the old Grand Avenue Bridge and 6th Street. If you would like to meet the artist commissioned for this special project, Madeline Wiener will be available to talk about her creative ideas tonight from 5:30 to 9 o’clock at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. The city is paying for the public art project with the help of a $20,000.00 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

