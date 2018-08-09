113 Fire Update

Glenwood Springs—The 113 Fire in South Canyon is still burning but it is 70 percent contained. According to the latest report from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the fire scorched 4 and a half acres Wednesday afternoon. The growth of the fire was minimized thanks to quick action by local firefighting crews from Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Carbondale along with a Type-1 helicopter siphoning water from the Colorado River to douse the flames. The right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed today beginning at the West Glenwood on ramp, (114) to exit 111 so crews can mop up and work toward full containment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire started around 2:30 pm and marked the beginning of a nightmarish, miles-long, 7-hour traffic jam that stretched from Buffalo Valley to No Name as streets and roundabouts were clogged and at a near standstill most of the night. Westbound traffic didn’t start flowing until just before 10 pm.

