2017 Election Results

Glenwood Springs—When it came to tax or bond questions voters were very selective on election day. Ballot Question 1A which sought to raise one million dollars per year over 10 years to enhance museums and support historic preservation in Garfield County communities was rejected 5,755 to 4,721. Ballot Issue 4B, dubbed by supporters, “Keep Colorado Mountain College Affordable,” did not pass muster with voters in four of the six counties in CMC’s district. Voters in Pitkin and Routt counties were in favor of the $50,000.00 tax hike that would have made up for revenue reductions under the Gallagher Amendment. New Castle’s $330,000.00 tax hike, Ballot Issue 2A, may be challenged since it passed by a mere two votes…438 to 436. In Carbondale, voters agreed to raise nearly $634,000.00 over three years to maintain current levels of service within the fire protection district. Ballot Question 4C found favor with 67% of the voters.

