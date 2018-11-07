2018 Local Election Results

Republican Tom Jankovsky held on to his seat as Garfield County Commissioner against Democratic challenger Paula Stepp. As of 11 PM yesterday, Jankovsky garnered a little over 52% of the vote. Democrat Jean Alberico also kept her seat as County Clerk and Recorder, defeating Republican challenger Bonnie McLean with almost 54% of the vote. Just about 96% of county voters supported Sheriff Lou Vallario in his bid for re-election against write-in candidate Paramroop S. Khalsa. A little over half of county voters said no to Proposition 112, the 2500-foot setback measure for oil and gas operations across the state, mirroring statewide results.

Glenwood Springs voters approved a tax increase to support emergency services. All of Parachute’s Ballot Questions passed the test as did the Garfield School District RE-2 mill levy override and bond issues. The Garfield County Library District “de-bruced” and voters approved requests from RFTA and the Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, and Gypsum Fire Districts.

Like this: Like Loading...