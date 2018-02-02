Adams County Deputy Laid to Rest

DENVER (AP) – Thousands of people turned out to honor a Colorado sheriff’s deputy shot and killed while chasing a suspect.

People lined streets Friday north of Denver to watch a large procession of law enforcement vehicles led by dozens of motorcycles taking Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm’s body to Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. A large U.S. flag flew from the ladders of two fire trucks on an overpass on Interstate 25 as it passed.

Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm’s death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.

