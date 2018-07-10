Alcohol Involved In Death of Noted Mountain Climber

Aspen—A woman known for her adventurous spirit and mountain climbing prowess died after falling in her own home. 61-year-old Charlotte Fox, a longtime Aspen climbing and skiing icon in the early ’80’s died after falling about three stories in her Telluride home two months ago. According to San Miguel County Coroner Emile Sante, Fox suffered a severe cranial fracture after landing on her head. Sante says Fox’s four-story home was “very vertical” with a stairway in the middle. He says alcohol contributed to her death. Fox, who moved to Telluride 11 years ago, conquered some of the world’s highest peaks and survived the deadly 1996 Mount Everest expedition where a blizzard killed eight climbers.

