An Argument over the Remote ends in a Fatality.

COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) – Prosecutors say a feud over a TV remote control led to a “fatal stomp-down” that killed an inmate at a Colorado Springs prison. Danny Lee Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder in a Nov. 19, 2017, attack on Daniel Pena. Both men were awaiting parole at the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Center. Prosecutor Grant Libby, during opening statements Wednesday, said Gonzalez knocked down Pena and repeatedly stomped on his head. Gonzalez’s attorneys says he was defending himself.

