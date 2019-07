FORT COLLINS (AP) – A Colorado man is missing after being thrown from his raft on the Poudre River. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old David L. Smith of Fort Collins was rafting with a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son on Saturday when their raft came out from under them. More than 20 searchers spent six hours searching for Smith on Sunday

