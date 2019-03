Aspen—American Airlines may have to pay a fine for breaking curfew rules at Sardy Field this winter. Pitkin County Attorney John Ely says an independent hearing officer will oversee a public hearing to decide if fines are warranted. According to the rules, planes cannot take off from the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport after 10:30 pm and can’t land after 11. Planes have to wait until 7 am to take off. Two flights bound for Los Angeles both left Aspen at 10:57 pm on December 29th and January 1st.

