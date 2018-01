ASPEN (AP) – Professional cyclist Tejay van Garderen says he is leaving Colorado to move to Spain. The Aspen Times reports van Garderen and his wife and former professional cyclist Jessica Phillips are moving from Aspen to Girona in northeast Spain. Since most of van Garderen’s races are in Europe, the cyclist says the move will be better for his wife and their two daughters since it eliminates some travelling.

