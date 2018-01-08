Atlantic City Casino Sold to Colorado Developer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – The Florida developer who is selling a closed Atlantic City casino says he grew frustrated at what he called an anti-business climate in New Jersey that he says imposes burdensome regulations. In a transaction announced Monday, Glenn Straub sold the former Revel casino to Colorado developer Bruce Deifik (DYE’-fick) for $200 million. Deifik plans to reopen the property this summer under the new name Ocean Resort Casino. Straub says he bought the casino from bankruptcy intending to keep it.