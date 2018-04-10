Avalanche Victim Identified

Longtime Mountain Rescue Aspen Member Killed

Aspen—He saved hundreds of lives during his 30 years as a member of the elite Mountain Rescue Aspen team. 57 year old John Galvin was killed in Sunday afternoon’s avalanche after being slammed into a tree outside the boundaries of Aspen Highlands. Galvin and a friend were ascending the Maroon Bowl using climbing skins when the large slab of snow gave way around 2:30. Galvin’s friend was injured but according to reports, was able to escape, call for help and climb back up to begin CPR. Due to safety concerns, adverse weather conditions and avalanche danger, Galvin’s body could not recovered until this morning. According to the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center, Galvin’s death was the second avalanche fatality in Colorado this winter and the 20th overall in the nation. Memorial services for John Galvin are pending.

Like this: Like Loading...