B.L.M. Resource Advisory Council Nominations

Silt—If you’re qualified and have the time, you could help shape future management plans for public lands in the west. The Bureau of Land Management is reopening nominations for the influential Northwest Resource Advisory Council (RAC). David Boyd with the BLM field office in Silt says during the first round of nominations last spring, they found some quality individuals, just not enough. There are still a few seats open. He says there is one opening in Category 1 which is someone with a commercial interest like energy or ranching. Three open seats need to be filled in Category 2 which includes anyone with interests in recreation or the environment. Category 3 has one opening for an elected official. The deadline for nominations is October 31st.

