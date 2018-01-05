Bad News for Colorado River Supplies

Las Vegas—We may be enjoying sunny, winter days but it’s bad news for the Colorado River Basin. The first forecast of the year from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City paints a bleak picture for the seven western states that rely on the Colorado River. Experts say the Colorado is only expected to flow at 54 percent of it’s average volume during the key runoff period from April to July. Forecasters released a report this week showing December snow totals as low as 20 percent of average in many areas.

