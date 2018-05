GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – Wildlife officers have killed a bear suspected of attacking a 5-year-old Colorado girl outside her home Sunday. Mike Porras, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said Monday that officers killed a bear seen overnight walking up to a home about a half-mile away from where the girl was attacked. Wildlife officers are confident the bear is the one that attacked the girl based on its appearance and behavior but lab tests will be needed to confirm that.

