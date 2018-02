Denver—In Ryan Zinke’s opinion, the Bureau of Land Management should be headquartered where 99 percent of America’s public lands exist…in the west. The U.S. Interior Secretary and Montana native is carrying out President Trump’s effort to roll back environmental protections and encourage energy development on public land. Zinke says many Interior Department decisions regarding grassland, wildlife habitat and energy development should not be made in Washington, D.C.

Like this: Like Loading...