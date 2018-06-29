Body of Delta Woman Found in Utah

Posted on June 28, 2018 by Ron Milhorn

Delta—The body of a Western Slope woman who disappeared last week was found in Utah. A man has also been taken into custody. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 27-year-old Madelaine Loh of Hotchkiss was discovered Wednesday afternoon around 1 o’clock in Millard County, Utah. Loh’s family hadn’t heard from her since last Tuesday, the 19th. They filed a missing person’s report four days ago. Delta County Sheriff’s Investigators say a 24-year-old man told them where to find her body. The suspect is being held on preliminary charges including suspicion of first degree murder.

