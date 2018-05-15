Brett Young, LOCASH and more accept Craig Campbell’s Cornhole Challenge during CMA Fest

Broken Bow

Who is country music’s best cornhole competitor? We’ll find out June 5, as Brett Young, LOCASH, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, Jerrod Niemann, Lindsay Ell, newcomer Tegan Marie and others show up to toss a few bean bags for Craig Campbell‘s 6th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge.

The event takes place at Nashville’s City Winery on Tuesday before the official kickoff of CMA Fest later in the week. A dinner and singer/songwriter round follows at the same location on Wednesday.

The fundraiser benefits “Fight Colorectal Cancer,” a cause that’s very close to Craig’s heart, since he lost his own father to the disease when he was only eleven. The Georgia native raised more than $180,000 last year, for a grand total of more than $300,000 raised over the event’s history.

Craig’s new EP, See You Try, comes out June 8. The title track’s making its way up the chart now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...