Buffalo Mountain Fire Update

Silverthorne—A Type-2 Incident Management Team is now being called in to take over the Buffalo Mountain Fire in Silverthorne. Crews have been able to keep the fire from growing thanks to natural fuel breaks in the terrain. The size of the fire is still at 91 acres. About 14-hundred residents of the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina subdivisions remain evacuated although they were allowed back into their homes this morning to retrieve some personal belongings. Crews are not reporting any containment at this time.

