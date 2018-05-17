C-DOT Looks for Grants to Help with Highway 13 Improvements

State Highway 13 between Rifle and Meeker can be treacherous any time of year. The Colorado Department of Transportation is anxious to make a number improvements to the busy highway to make it safer. Dewayne Sabbadel is a grant writer with C-DOT and says it’s high on the priority list.

Sabbadel says last fall, C-DOT applied for a 21 million dollar Federal Tiger Grant for safety improvements to Highway 13 and got turned down. He wants to try again under president trump’s “Build America” grant program. He says many grants that are approved have local stakeholders involved. To that end, Sabbadel asked the Garfield County Commissioners to write a letter of support for the grant, which they agreed to do.

Sabbadel says he expects to get Rio Blanco County and Moffat County on board as well.

Like this: Like Loading...