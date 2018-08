Glenwood Springs—The Cabin Lake Fire is still active but crews are getting the upper hand with 70 percent containment. The nearly two-week old fire has burned 1,160 acres. Rio Blanco County Road 17, the Buford/New Castle Road is open to through traffic only with no stopping allowed.

The Cache Creek Fire southwest of Rifle grew slightly to 16-hundred acres as it burns in heavy dead and downed fuels on forest service land. The fire is 56 percent contained.

Like this: Like Loading...