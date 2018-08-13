Cabin Lake Fire Spreads by 250 Acres

Meeker—The Buford/New Castle Road is closed once again due to the sudden growth of the Cabin Lake Fire over the weekend. Officials say County Road 17 is closed at the County Road 10 intersection and south to the Meadow Lake Campground turnoff. A wind shift created long and short term spotting conditions and active fire behavior forcing the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office to do a pre-evacuation notice through a reverse 911 call for residents along County Road 17. The fire has burned 2,100 acres so far and is 45 percent contained.

