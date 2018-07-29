Cache Creek Fire Burning 8 Miles South of Rulison

The White River National Forest says it currently has 50 people assigned to the Cache Creek Fire, which was reported around 8:30 Saturday night. Spokesperson Kate Jerman says due to limited visibility, crews did not begin actively fighting the fire until today. The fire is burning in heavy timber and is estimated to be only about 6 acres in size, but due to its location, smoke can be seen from Parachute to New Castle. Seven aircraft are fighting the fire on it’s north and east flanks.

Jerman says no structures are threatened at this time.

