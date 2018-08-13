Cache Creek Fire Grows

Rifle—Last night, an unmistakable orange glow could be seen from New Castle to Rulison. It was coming from the Cache Creek Fire, 8 miles southwest of Rifle. The fire that’s been burning since July 28th, was kicked up a little last night by winds and passing storms that caused spot fires across the line on the northwest edge. According to reports from the Type 3 Incident Management Team, the fire has burned just over 17-hundred acres but remains at 60 percent containment. Crews from the Grand Valley Fire Protection District helped with structure protection north of the fire. Two engines, two crews, Garfield County bulldozers, a water tender and helicopters are on the scene as firefighters monitor other containment lines and watch for more spot fires like the one that flared last night.

Like this: Like Loading...