Carbondale Barn Total Loss Following Fire

Carbondale firefighters responded to a structure fire on Goose Creek Lane near County Road 100 just before noon today. According to Mike Wagner with the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, firefighters found a barn fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. The barn collapsed a short time later.

Wagner says the fire was contained to the barn, in spite of gusty winds in the area, due to swift response from emergency responders and citizens that were in the area. Witnesses said there was a controlled burn in the area earlier in the day that may have been blown out of control.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but is not considered suspicious.

