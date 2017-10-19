Changes Afoot at River District

Glenwood Springs—Some big changes are ahead for the Colorado River Water Conservation District. Longtime General Manager Eric Kuhn is stepping down soon and will be succeeded by local attorney and water expert Andy Mueller. River district board Vice President Dave Merritt says this is a sign of things to come. He says several senior executives with the district will be calling it quits in the next couple of years. Merritt says Mueller is the perfect choice to lead the river district into the next phase of water protection and management. Mueller is a parter with the Glenwood Springs firm of Karp, Neu, Hanlon. He also served for nine years as Ouray County’s Director of the river district’s board. Kuhn is retiring after 36 years with the river district.

