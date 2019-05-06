Charges Filed in Connection with Deadly Missouri Heights Roll-Over

Basalt—Grief counselors will be on hand this week at Basalt High School for students and faculty trying to cope with the death of Tyler Ribich. The 16 year old junior was killed Friday night in a rollover accident in Missouri Heights near Fender Lane and Highway 82. The Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the accident that involved four other teens. Authorities say the driver, 18 year old Jesse Lloyd of Carbondale, has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, drug possession, third degree assault and underage consumption of alcohol. CSP Corporal Ivan Alvarado says Lloyd lost control of the vehicle just before midnight and rolled several times before hitting a large rock. Ribich was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

