Chemical-Filled Bottles Found Near Area Rivers

Law enforcement officials are warning area residents about plastic bottles filled with an unknown liquid that have been turning up around local rivers.

According to Walt Stowe with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, over the last week, several bottles, usually containing a blue or purple liquid and a paper-like substance were found by residents of Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle Counties. The bottles look similar to water bottles and are wrapped almost entirely in duct tape.

While the exact contents of the bottles is not yet known pending testing, it is believed to be some kind of corrosive and flammable liquid hazardous to human health. Therefore residents who find one of the bottles are warned not to move, touch or open them and contact law enforcement immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...