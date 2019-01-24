Clean Up Continues Near Parachute

Parachute– Two recent leaks from oil and gas facilities near Parachute has crews busy doing clean up. A buried natural gas gathering line owned by Bargath, ruptured last week north of Parachute. Williams says its surface water monitoring results indicate it has stopped contaminants from continuing to reach Parachute Creek. According to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, an unknown amount of produced water containing benzene and other contaminants leaked form a Caerus Oil and Gas pipeline facility earlier this month. According to the reports, the leak occurred in area along the Colorado River southwest of Parachute. Bargath is a subsidiary of Williams Company.

