Close Call on the Colorado River

Glenwood Springs—A cool inner tube float down the Colorado River almost took a tragic turn as three people were tossed into the rushing waters in Glenwood Springs Tuesday afternoon. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, two men and a woman were aboard two inner tubes tied together when they ended up in the chilly water near Iron Mountain Hot Springs. All three were wearing life vests and were carried down river for about a half mile before making it safely to shore. The Colorado River at Glenwood Springs is currently flowing at over 20,000 cubic feet per second.

