CMC Trustees Support DACA

Glenwood Springs—DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals has the full support of Colorado Mountain College. With a unanimous vote, the CMC Board of Trustees endorsed a resolution supporting immigration reform as well as the students who have benefited from the DACA program. In its resolution the board stated, “The CMC Board of Trustees stands with the nation’s leaders to express its strongest support for meaningful and permanent immigration reform, including legal status and citizenship for our dreamer children who know no other home outside the United States of America.” The resolution goes on to authorize college management to join efforts urging for a solution.

Like this: Like Loading...