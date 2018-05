GRAND JUNCTION (AP) – A Colorado appeals court has reversed an earlier ruling on a wrongful death suit by a Montana woman against a Grand Junction hotel and has sent the case back to Mesa County district court for reconsideration. Carol Jozovich claims in her lawsuit that her husband was electrocuted while he was swimming in the Clarion Inn’s pool five years ago. The hotel’s owner has maintained that the business had nothing to do with the death.

