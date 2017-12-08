Colorado Fire Deployed to Southern California

Lakewood—Weary firefighters in Southern California are getting some help from Colorado. Yesterday 17 fire engines were sent to CalFire’s staging area in Chino along with several firefighters to battle the numerous, blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The Colorado fire departments helping out include Gypsum, Lake Dillon, Grand Junction and several from the metro area. The deployment is scheduled for 14 days.

