Colorado Lt. Governor Coming to Roaring Fork Valley for Affordable Housing Town Hall

Carbondale—Colorado’s affordable housing problem is sending Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne on a three day Affordable Housing Town Hall tour across the state that will include a stop in Carbondale. Lynne is looking for feedback from citizens to “tackle the skyrocketing costs of housing across the state.” The Lt. Governor’s town hall meetings will conclude on the western slope this Sunday. At 2:45, she’ll appear at Bonfire Coffee at 433 Main Street in Carbondale and will wrap up the trip at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction at 5:45.

