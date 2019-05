DENVER (AP) – A plea bargain in Utah calls for a Colorado man to avoid a prison sentence for posting a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see.” Other judges already have shown 27-year-old Christopher Cleary of Denver some leniency after he stalked and harassed a string of women and teenagers. Experts say Cleary appears to be emblematic of how police and courts typically handle cyberstalking and online harassment cases.

